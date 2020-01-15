Trade Deal Phase 1: “Righting the Wrongs”

By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2020 05:25:09

The U.S. and China signed an initial, phase 1 trade deal on Wednesday which U.S. President Donald Trump says is “righting the wrongs of the past and delivering a future of economic justice and security for American workers, farmers and families.”

China has agreed to purchase at least an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. farm products and other goods and services over two years, over a baseline of $186 billion in purchases in 2017. This includes $54 billion in additional energy purchases, $78 billion in additional manufacturing purchases, $32 billion in additional farm products and $38 billion in services. The agreement also includes significant commitments by China on accepting U.S. agricultural biotechnology products.

Trump says China has agreed to end its practice of forcing foreign companies to transfer their technology to Chinese companies in order to gain market access. China will address numerous longstanding intellectual property concerns in the areas of trade secrets, trademarks, enforcement against pirated and counterfeit goods, and more.

As part of the deal, the U.S. will cut in half 15 percent tariffs imposed on a wide range of consumer goods imposed in September.

Meanwhile, China has released data indicating that trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) posted robust growth in 2019, “revealing the resilience of the world's biggest trader against economic headwinds.”

Trade with BRI partner countries totaled 9.27 trillion yuan (about $1.34 trillion) in 2019, up 10.8 percent year on year, outpacing the country's aggregate trade growth by 7.4 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC). China has become the biggest trade partner of 25 BRI countries, GAC data showed.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has welcomed the phase 1 deal but said work remains to be done to end the trade war between the two countries. “NRF strongly supports the administration’s efforts to address China’s unfair trading practices but we hope this is the first step toward eliminating all of the tariffs imposed over the past two years,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “The trade war won’t be over until all of these tariffs are gone. We are glad to see the phase one deal signed, and resolution of phase two can’t come soon enough.”

Farmers for Free Trade spokesperson and 4th-Generation Montana wheat farmer, Michelle Erickson-Jones, said: "While Phase One makes incremental progress, it remains to be seen whether it will deliver any meaningful relief for farmers like me. This deal does not end retaliatory tariffs on American farm exports, makes American farmers increasingly reliant on Chinese state-controlled purchases and doesn’t address the big structural changes the trade war was predicated on achieving. The promises of lofty purchases are encouraging but farmers like me will believe it when we see it.

"In the months ahead, we will be closely scrutinizing the purchase promises in this agreement. We will see whether Phase One takes steps to dig out from the hole the trade war created or whether like previous ag purchase promises it is all talk. In the meantime, the Administration should waste no time in returning to the negotiating table and reaching an agreement that ends the trade war for good."