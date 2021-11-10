TOTE Maritime Announces Leadership Reshuffle

File image courtesy TOTE Maritime

TOTE Group, the parent company of TOTE Maritime, has announced a major leadership transition. Longtime TOTE executive Mike Noone, president of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, will be taking on the new role of chief operating officer for the group.

Like TOTE Group president and chief executive Tim Nolan and chief commercial officer Kevin Kendrick, Noone is a veteran of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group. He has a total of more than two decades of experience at Maersk, including a term as vice president of Maersk's Eastern Region. He also served at the SVP level at Maersk Logistics, with responsibility for lines of busines throughout the Americas.

Noone joined TOTE Maritime Alaska in 2013 and became the division's president in 2015. He then transferred to become president of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico in 2018.

“The TOTE organization welcomes Mike to this newly created role, where he will help drive the future of our companies,” said TOTE Group President & CEO Tim Nolan. "Mike’s proven track record as an executive and his 30-years’ experience in shipping and logistics make him a significant asset as we continually look for ways grow our organization and to drive value for our customers.”

Kendrick, TOTE Group's chief commercial officer, will take Noone's place at the helm of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico.

"[Kevin Kendrick] successfully led the commercial strategy for the TOTE organization for the last decade with a focus on growth and improving the customer experience and we’re excited to have him lead the TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico team,” said Nolan.

In the Alaska division, TOTE Maritime Alaska VP and general manager Alex Hofeling has been promoted to president.

“Alex joined the TOTE organization as a regional sales manager and has rapidly worked his way up,” said Nolan. “Alex has been the face of TOTE in Alaska, working closely with our customers, communities and others to help demonstrate our ongoing commitment to the Last Frontier.”