The Maritime Executive's Popular Magazine Articles of 2022

The Maritime Executives published six print editions each year looking at the key trends and profiling executives and companies leading the industry. Following is a sampling of the stories that created the greater interest for 2022 discussing trends in ports, decarbonization, cybersecurity, and shipbuilding. Our case study of Norwegian Cruise Line and its CEO Frank del Rio drew interest as the cruise leader worked to rebound from the pandemic and restore its business. A case study on Stena Bulk explored its commitment to innovation in transporting petroleum and chemical products.

The popular stories from 2022 include:

1. When China Shanghais Your Port

2. The Airbus Model: Future of Shipyards

3. Riding It Out (Norwegian Cruise Line case history)

4. Back to the Future: Decarbonization Solutions

5. Back to Life: Repair yards rebound in the wake of COVID

6. LNG and the Road to Net Zero

7. Container Ports: Land Grab

8. Cyber Pirates

9. Water-Cooled Wonders: Sustainable Stern Tube Bearing Technology

10. The Stena Way

