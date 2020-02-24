THE Alliance Announces New Update to Middle East Service Network

By The Maritime Executive 02-24-2020 06:20:11

The members of THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming have announced updated details of 2020 Service Network, focusing on Asia-Middle East trade-lane. THE Alliance will introduce three newly organized express loops from early April and these services will provide higher frequency, direct and expanded coverage, and the fastest connection from the respective regions.

Hyundai Merchant Marine has become a full member of THE Alliance in January. With heavy support from the South Korean government, the company has ordered 12 Korean-built 23,000 TEU Megamax-24 vessels, which will be delivered in the second quarter of 2020.

Asia and the Middle East

AG1

Ningbo – Kaohsiung – Xiamen – Shekou – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Hamad – Sohar – Singapore – Ningbo

AG2

Shanghai – Ningbo – Shekou – Port Kelang – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Umm Qasr – Hamad – Jebel Ali – Singapore – Shanghai

AG3

Qingdao – Pusan – Shanghai – Singapore – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Jubail – Abu Dhabi – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Qingdao