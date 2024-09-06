Tentative Contract After Longshore Union Stops Hamburg Port Operations

Germany’s labor union Ver.di and the employers of longshore workers reported today they have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract after months of disputes and “warning strikes.” Today’s agreement after the fifth round of talks came as the union had staged yet another strike that was disrupting the Port of Hamburg.

Ver.di reported last month that members had rejected a previous offer of two alternatives after union leaders agreed to submit what was being called the “best and final” offer from the Central Association of German Seaport Companies (ZDS). Union leaders had expressed skepticism about the offers when agreeing to send them to the membership and then said at the end of August a new round of negotiations would be required.

The latest warning strike began on September 4 with dockworkers at the three container terminals operated by HHLA. In addition to their dissatisfaction with the contract offer, dockworkers were expressing their dissatisfaction with Hamburg’s Parliament’s approval this week of the agreement for MSC to acquire half of HHLA.

HHLA’s intermodal operation METRANS reported this morning, September 6, that the situation at the Port of Hamburg had escalated again. They said the port was not accepting trains with reports that delays at the terminals were exceeding 24 hours.

ZDS and Ver.di late today however issued statements saying an agreement had been reached for the dockworkers. The union called the latest offer “viable” saying the employers had improved the terms. Among the elements, they cite a closing of the pay gap among different groups with strong benefits for lower-wage groups. They said in addition to base wage increases, ZDS agreed to an “inflation compensation premium” for all workers and improvements in the pay rate for public holidays and Sundays.

Some elements of the pay increases are effective October 1. Additional increases go into effect January 1, 2025. The contract term is for 14 months until July 31, 2025.

Ver.di is expressing satisfaction with the offer and will now submit it to members. The union’s Federal Collective Bargaining Commission will meet on September 27. They will make a final decision on the proposed contract based on the survey results from members.

