Tanker Sustains Two Fires in a Month off Baniyas

The harbor at Baniyas, Syria (file image)

For the second time in a month, the tanker Wisdom has sustained an explosion off the coast of Baniyas, Syria, according to defense analysts and social media reports.

On April 24, the vessel caught fire off Baniyas, with smoke emanating from a source amidships. Syrian state media initially claimed that the fire was caused by a drone attack, according to Aurora Intel.

Initial reports of a fire aboard a tanker anchored off of Baniyas, #Syria. pic.twitter.com/aOfQSqhOPJ — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) April 24, 2021

A second incident aboard the vessel was reported on Sunday. Bystander video reported by Aurora Intel showed imagery of two smoke plumes emanating from the ship, one from the vicinity of the deckhouse and a second from amidships. The cause of the second incident is not known.

Video circulating social media of the reported explosion aboard a tanker off the coast of Baniyas, #Syria pic.twitter.com/ACg17z0Hrq — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) May 9, 2021

The only tanker by the name of Wisdom in the Mediterranean basin is a Panama-flagged product tanker of 45,000 dwt (IMO 9182069), and she was last spotted on AIS off the east coast of Cyprus.

She is owned and operated by a Lebanese company, and her last PSC inspection occurred in Beirut two years ago. Her Equasis status was changed to casualty / repairing on April 24.