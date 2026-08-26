Tanker Hit By "Unknown Projectile" in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night, according to the Royal Navy's UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). It is the latest in a long string of attacks on neutral shipping in the contested waterway, and a sign that Iran plans to keep pressure on traffic in the U.S.-defended corridor along the Omani coast.

At about 1730 hours UTC on the 25th, UKMTO's staff received a report that a tanker had been hit by an unknown projectile at a position northwest of the Musandam Peninsula. A fire broke out following the strike, which the crew managed to extinguish.

All of the crewmembers are safe, and there are no reports of environmental impact. The incident is under investigation.

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Martin Kelly of EOS Risk Group reported Wednesday afternoon that a Kuwaiti tanker had been hit in the strait; it was not immediately clear if this was the same vessel referenced by UKMTO later in the day.

On Monday, another tanker was hit on the east side of the Musandam Peninsula, within Omani waters, disabling the vessel and leaving it adrift. Greek outlet eKathimerini identified this previous casualty as the newly built 115,000 dwt tanker Metro Venetian. On Wednesday, analyst Tom Bike spotted the oceangoing tug Maria Leader arriving to assist the stricken vessel.