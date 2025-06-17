Wan Hai 503 Crew Faces Negligence Inquiry After Deadly Blast

Indian authorities have opened a criminal inquiry against the master and crew of the boxship Wan Hai 503, which suffered a cargo fire off the coast of Kerala last week and continues to smolder at a position off the coast.

Officials have determined that the fire was likely caused by a misdeclared cargo of explosives, according to the New Indian Express. Misdeclaration occurs during the landside segment of the logistics process, before the container arrives at the quay and is loaded aboard the ship. A misdeclared hazardous cargo is typically a hidden threat, outside of the crew's knowledge or control, and can put them at significant risk of injury or death.

The Fort Kochi Police have received a First Information Report (initial criminal allegation) against the vessel and the surviving crewmembers of the Wan Hai 503, alleging that they were responsible for the cargo fire that left four shipmates missing. The charges are comprehensive, including negligent navigation; obstructing lines of navigation; negligent handling toxic substances; negligent handling of flammable materials; and endangering human life by using explosives. An additional conspiracy charge applies to the crew's allegedly unified actions.

"The crew abandoned the vessel immediately after the explosion. The crew members of cargo vessels are trained to undertake firefighting operations, but their decision to leave the ship is suspicious," a senior port officer told The New Indian Express.

No charges have been announced yet against any shoreside entities in connection with the alleged misdeclaration of the cargo. However, Nhava Sheva port officials are said to be looking into whether a shipping agency may have booked explosives as general cargo.

Four crewmembers went missing in the explosion and will not face charges. One decomposed body washed ashore at Alappuzha, Kerala on Monday, and DNA testing will be conducted to determine if it is one of the Wan Hai 503's crewmembers.

On scene, the Indian Coast Guard and a commercial salvor have towed the Wan Hai 503 about 60 nautical miles offshore for safety purposes, and firefighting response operations continue. According to local media, some smoke is still coming from the ship, but no water pollution has been observed.