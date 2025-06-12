Stricken Laker Self-Unloads its Cargo Onto Another Ship



The laker that grounded downriver of the Soo Locks last weekend is now transferring its bulk cargo onto another vessel in the operator's fleet, according to local media - demonstrating the less-used ship-to-ship transfer capability of a classic self-unloading laker.

At about 1550 hours on June 8, the laker Hon. James L. Oberstar experienced unusual vibration after making the turn at Johnson's Point on the St. Mary's River. The crew notified the Coast Guard and went to anchor on nearby Hay Lake to conduct a damage assessment. Photos from the scene appear to show that she had taken on a starboard list, and the crew had swung her unloading boom out over the port side, shifting weight to port.

No injuries or pollution have been reported, and the vessel is a stable condition. The Oberstar has an estimated 108,000 gallons of fuel and oil products on board, and the Coast Guard is conducting periodic overflights to monitor for any leaks.

The laker Kaye E. Barker anchored alongside the Oberstar on Thursday morning, and the crew of the Oberstar used their self-unloading boom to transfer their cargo - 29,000 tonnes of limestone - over to the Barker. A crane barge is also on scene to assist.

Operator Interlake Steamship said in a statement Wednesday that it is working with the United States Coast Guard, a third-party spill response company, and commercial salvors to resolve the situation.

"The safety of our crew, the protection of the environment, and the integrity of our operations remain our top priorities," Interlake said in a statement. "We appreciate the diligence and professionalism of all agencies involved in this response."