Stockholm Opens Ro-Ro Terminal as Next Phase in New Port Operations

Arrival of the first ro-ro at Stockholm Norvik Port - courtesy Ports of Stockholm By The Maritime Executive 11-12-2020 05:15:41

Stockholm marked a key step in the continuing efforts to scale-up operations at its new port with the opening of its new ro-ro terminal. Stockholm Norvik Port is the Baltic’s new deep-sea port for container and ro-ro operations strategically placed for easy access by ships and close to the population centers of Sweden.

On November 9, the Stena Line vessel Stena Flavia became the first ship to dock at the new ro-ro terminal at the Stockholm Norvik Port. The arrival coincided with the opening of the new terminal, which offers substantially greater capacity and growth opportunities for multiple shipping companies.

“With the strategic location of Stockholm Norvik Port, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and great opportunities for storage and load handling, we have created completely new prerequisites for our customers,” said Johan Wallén, Marketing and Sales Manager at Ports of Stockholm. “We warmly welcome Stena Line to Stockholm Norvik Port. We are very pleased with our many years of collaboration and also that Stena Line has chosen this commitment to the Baltic Sea’s new mega-port.”

Covering 12 hectares and with more than 1,700 feet of docks, the new ro-ro terminal was the latest part of the new port facility to open for business. It has a capacity of 200,000 vehicles per year with parking spaces for 142 trailers.

“Moving to Stockholm Norvik Port is an important part of our expansion in the Baltic Sea, and provides us with good prerequisites to continue to grow, together with our customers,” Johan Edelman, Trade Director at Stena Line, responsible for routes to and from Latvia. “At the beginning of 2021, we will welcome the first of two new, modern vessels that will increase our freight-carrying capacity on the route by 30 percent.”

Stockholm Norvik Port has both ro-ro and container terminal - photo courtest Ports of Stockholm

The traffic lanes for the new port were completed in the spring and the first container ship arrived on May 27. The new facility replaces the Frihamnen port in Stockholm, which had received its first container ship in the 1970s. The last container ship departed the old port at the beginning of June and the facility was scheduled to close as of the end of the month.

Stockholm Norvik Port is a brand-new ro-ro and container port. A hub with short approach lanes, efficient transport links, and a newly built railway and intermodal access, it becomes the port to sustain the supply of goods to the growing Stockholm region. Hutchison Ports Stockholm operates the container terminal while the ro-ro terminal is operated by Ports of Stockholm.

