Spirit of Discovery Delivered to Saga Cruises

Spirit of Discovery handover

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-04 18:39:42

German shipyard Meyer Werft has handed over Spirit of Discovery to the British cruise line Saga Cruises. She will be named at the Port of Dover on July 5, 2019.

The vessel with a rating of 58,250 GT will, in a first for Meyer Werft, be equipped with the eSiPod propulsion system delivered by Siemens. The prodded propulsion system is claimed to be low-noise, low-vibration and superior to conventional diesel electric solutions due to its efficiency, manoeuvrability and flexibility. It has a mono propeller that has an extended power range up to 25MW per unit. The synchronous motor is integrated into a pod shaped housing located outside the ship's hull and enables full 360 degree steering.

Earlier this month, the keel laying ceremony was held for Spirit of Adventure, Saga Cruises’ second newbuild. Spirit of Adventure is expected to enter service in summer 2020.

The ships each have an overall length of 236 meters, a width of 31.2 meters and can accommodate 999 passengers. Both are tailored to the English market.

Robin Shaw, CEO Saga Travel said: “Our decision to build two new boutique cruise ships, Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure for our guests heralds a new era in the history of Saga cruising.

“Both ships have been designed to epitomize Saga’s British boutique cruising concept and they are the first small, luxury ships to be built by a British company, for the British market, in more than four decades.”

The Spirit of Discovery has been registered in the U.K. and will proudly display London as her port of registry on her stern. Spirit of Adventure will also fly the Red Ensign.

The Spirit of Discovery is the second new build completed by Meyer Werft in 2019 after Spectrum of the Seas was delivered to Royal Caribbean International in April. Meyer Werft currently has a long term orderbook delivery until end of 2023.