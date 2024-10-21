Soft Sails to be Studied by Orix and Sumitomo in Bulker Demonstration

In a new project, Japan’s Orix Corporation working with Sumitomo Heavy Industries plans to study the feasibility and conduct a demonstration using soft sails to provide wind-assisted propulsion on a larger bulker. It is a new version of wind-assisted propulsion for large commercial ships which so far has mostly focused on larger solid sails and wing foils as well as rotors.

The companies are working with North Sails Japan which manufactures high-quality soft sails that have been used on award-winning racing boats in the Olympics as well as other world competitions as well as on long-distance and cruising sailboats. North Sails Japan reports it is developing a furling sail made of UltraPE (Dyneema) laminated cloth for the text aboard one of Orix’s existing vessels.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries and North Sails Japan will handle the design of the wind-assisted propulsion system, including the soft sails, as well as the analysis of the operational data when the sails are in use. Orix will be responsible for the installation of the soft sail and for measuring and collecting fuel efficiency data during operation. The energy-saving effects will be calculated as theoretical values based on the data obtained from this experiment.

The wing-shaped soft sails will be installed on the derrick post of the bulk carrier to obtain wind power as assisting power for the ship’s propulsion. The soft sail, made of advanced polyethylene fiber fabric, will measure approximately 26 feet in height by 43 feet in width and the angle of attack can be adjusted depending on the wind direction. The actual number of sails installed may differ from the illustration they noted.

The companies report through this feasibility study, that the aim is to improve the fuel efficiency of existing vessels while deepening their knowledge in utilizing wind-assisted propulsion power. They look to advance efforts toward the practical application of this system.

