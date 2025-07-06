Six Dead, 29 Missing in Bali Ferry Sinking

A search and rescue team has located the likely wreck site of the lost ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, which went down in the Bali Strait on Wednesday evening.

At about 2300 hours last Wednesday, the bow-ramp ferry Tunu Pratama Jaya got under way from Ketapang, East Java and began the short crossing to Gilimanuk, Bali. The small vessel had 22 cars aboard, along with 53 passengers and 12 crewmembers.

At about 1120 hours, the vessel made a distress call. 10 minutes later, the Jaya experienced a blackout, and it capsized shortly after. A massive search began with multiple agencies participating. Nine vessels got under way to assist, and they pulled 30 survivors from the water - along with the remains of six deceased personnel.

The Jaya's liferafts did not end up deploying, according to safety agency KNKT. "We will . . . evaluate why, during the accident, and in previous accidents here, the liferaft did not deploy. Repeated occurrences like this will be our concern to efficiently issue similar recommendations for immediate evaluation," KNKT chief Soerjanto Tjahjono told Kompas.

At least 29 people are unaccounted for, and the number could be higher if additional personnel were aboard but not on the manifest.

On Saturday, SAR officials confirmed that the wreck site had been identified in the Bali Strait, about 40-60 meters below the surface. The object's dimensions line up with the Jaya, but an ROV inspection will be needed to confirm the find. Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Pulau Fanildo is equipped for sonar surveys and ROV operations, and will be assisting with the verification.

The ferry's owner has issued an apology to the relatives of the deceased. "Please allow us to offer our sincerest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May God Almighty grant the victims the best place on His side," said company representative Uliluddin, who - like many Indonesians - goes by only one name.