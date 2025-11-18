Severe Windstorm Damages Multiple Vessels in Argentina

A severe windstorm in southern Argentina damaged multiple fishing vessels in ports around the region on Monday, including three smaller vessels that sank in the harbor at Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz.

With a low pressure system arriving from the Pacific and blowing over the Andes, gusts in parts of southern Argentina hit speeds upwards of 80 knots, according to the nation's government weather service. Swells rolling in from the Atlantic hit hard for smaller vessels moored alongside in less-protected ports. Three boats identified as the Yakisa, Barracuda, and Alborada went down in sequence at Caleta Olivia, according to Revista Puerto. No injuries were reported, and Argentina's navy is working with the owners and other agencies to arrange for refloating the wrecks.

A fourth smaller vessel, the Madre Teresa, reportedly took on water and partially sank at a shipyard in Rawson, Chubut Province.

In Puerto Deseado, to the northeast of Patagonia in Santa Cruz Province, the winds tore one vessel away from its mooring and sent it slamming into the bow of another. The fishing vessel Atlantico I hit the squid jigger Soho Maru, putting a hole in the latter vessel's bow. No injuries or pollution were reported.

Well into Tuesday, eight provinces in Argentina remained under "yellow alert" for high winds, with gusts up to 40 knots in southern Patagonia.

In Torres del Paine National Park, Patagonia, five tourists were confirmed dead after they were caught in wind-driven whiteout conditions while on a mountain hike. Four survivors were located and rescued on Tuesday.