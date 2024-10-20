Seven Killed in Dock Gangway Collapse at Sapelo Island, Georgia

On Saturday, seven people were killed and three were seriously injured when an aluminum gangway suddenly collapsed at a ferry pier on Sapelo Island, Georgia. All of the victims were senior citizens, and they were on the island for a festival celebrating the culture and language of the Gullah Geechee, an African American ethnic group from the coastal Southeast.

The event had ended and the attendees were headed back to Sapelo's ferry landing when the gangway connecting the shore to the floating pier gave way. Bystanders described a chaotic scene of families attempting to pull their loved ones from the water and survivors struggling to stay afloat. “A lot of people jumped in and did what they had to do,” attendee Maurice Bailey told the New York Times.

The deceased have been named as Charles Houston, 77; Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75; Cynthia Gibbs, 74; Carlotta McIntosh, 93; and Isaiah Thomas, 79; Queen Welch, 76, and William Johnson Jr., 73.

“It is a structural failure,” Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief Walter Rabon told reporters on Sunday. “There should be very, very little maintenance to an aluminum gangway like that, but we’ll see what the investigation unfolds.”

The authorities have identified the contractor that built the dock, which was installed by the state of Georgia in 2020 at the request of island residents. The upgrade project was the product of a federal lawsuit accusing the state of operating outdated ferry infrastructure that could not accommodate people with disabilities. An estimated 40 attendees were on the new, accessible gangway when it collapsed, Rabon said.

The tragedy brought an outpouring of condolences from Georgia and beyond, including from President Joe Biden. The organizers of the festival, the Sapelo Island Cultural And Revitalization Society, thanked supporters for their good wishes.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones who lost their lives and who were injured," SICAR said in a statement. "The Sapelo Island community is grateful for the outpouring of love and support and we ask that you join us in praying for the families of those who were impacted by this tragedy."