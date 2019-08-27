Seven Cruise Ships Make TIME's Great Places to Stay List

Celebrity Edge in Port Everglades

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-27 01:43:39

TIME magazine has released its second annual list of Great Places to Stay , naming seven cruise ships.

TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories, including museums, parks, restaurants, and hotels, from its editors and correspondents around the world as well as industry experts. Then it evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence.

The result was a list of 100 World's Great Places, including 44 Great Places To Stay:

Six Senses Bhutan, Bhutan

SALT of Palmar Hotel, Palmar, Mauritius

TWA Hotel, Queens, New York

Celebrity Edge, Cruise ship

Kachi Lodge, Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia

AutoCamp, Yosemite, California

Leopard Hill, Mara Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya

Sacromonte, Maldonado, Uruguay

Blackberry Mountain, Walland, Tennessee

Castello di Santa Severa, Santa Marinella, Italy

Omaanda, Windhoek East, Namibia

25Hours Hotel Terminus Nord, Paris, France

InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland, Shanghai, China

The Jaffa, Tel Aviv, Israel

Norwegian Joy, Cruise ship

DogHouse Hotel And Brewery, Columbus, Ohio

Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort, Aqaba, Jordan

Empathy Suite, Las Vegas, Nevada

Eaton DC, Washington, D.C.

Camp Glenorchy, Glenorchy, New Zealand

Hotel Peter & Paul, New Orleans, Louisiana

House of Sandeman, Porto, Portugal

The Other Place, Guilin, China

Amerikalinjen, Oslo, Norway

Guntu, Seto Inland Sea, Japan

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge, De Hoop Nature Reserve, South Africa

Woodlark, Portland, Oregon

Muji Hotel Ginza, Tokyo, Japan

AmaMagna, Cruise ship

University Arms Cambridge, Cambridge, England

Rosewood, Hong Kong, China

The Datai Langkawi, Langkawi, Malaysia

Fasano Salvador, Salvador, Brazil

Ecoventura Theory, The Galápagos Islands

Shinta Mani Wild, Cambodia

American Song, Cruise ship

Soho House Mumbai, Mumbai, India

Discovery Rottnest Island, Rottnest Island, Australia

Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu, Tokyo, Japan

Finca Victoria, Vieques, Puerto Rico

Azerai La Residence Hue, Hue, Vietnam

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Athens, Greece

Arts District Firehouse Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Seabourn Ovation, Cruise ship

The 2018 list included the cruise ships Ponant Le Lapérouse, The A and Symphony of the Seas.

