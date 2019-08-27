42
Seven Cruise Ships Make TIME's Great Places to Stay List
TIME magazine has released its second annual list of Great Places to Stay, naming seven cruise ships.
TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories, including museums, parks, restaurants, and hotels, from its editors and correspondents around the world as well as industry experts. Then it evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence.
The result was a list of 100 World's Great Places, including 44 Great Places To Stay:
Six Senses Bhutan, Bhutan
SALT of Palmar Hotel, Palmar, Mauritius
TWA Hotel, Queens, New York
Celebrity Edge, Cruise ship
Kachi Lodge, Uyuni Salt Flats, Bolivia
AutoCamp, Yosemite, California
Leopard Hill, Mara Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya
Sacromonte, Maldonado, Uruguay
Blackberry Mountain, Walland, Tennessee
Castello di Santa Severa, Santa Marinella, Italy
Omaanda, Windhoek East, Namibia
25Hours Hotel Terminus Nord, Paris, France
InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland, Shanghai, China
The Jaffa, Tel Aviv, Israel
Norwegian Joy, Cruise ship
DogHouse Hotel And Brewery, Columbus, Ohio
Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort, Aqaba, Jordan
Empathy Suite, Las Vegas, Nevada
Eaton DC, Washington, D.C.
Camp Glenorchy, Glenorchy, New Zealand
Hotel Peter & Paul, New Orleans, Louisiana
House of Sandeman, Porto, Portugal
The Other Place, Guilin, China
Amerikalinjen, Oslo, Norway
Guntu, Seto Inland Sea, Japan
Lekkerwater Beach Lodge, De Hoop Nature Reserve, South Africa
Woodlark, Portland, Oregon
Muji Hotel Ginza, Tokyo, Japan
AmaMagna, Cruise ship
University Arms Cambridge, Cambridge, England
Rosewood, Hong Kong, China
The Datai Langkawi, Langkawi, Malaysia
Fasano Salvador, Salvador, Brazil
Ecoventura Theory, The Galápagos Islands
Shinta Mani Wild, Cambodia
American Song, Cruise ship
Soho House Mumbai, Mumbai, India
Discovery Rottnest Island, Rottnest Island, Australia
Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu, Tokyo, Japan
Finca Victoria, Vieques, Puerto Rico
Azerai La Residence Hue, Hue, Vietnam
Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, Athens, Greece
Arts District Firehouse Hotel, Los Angeles, California
Seabourn Ovation, Cruise ship
The 2018 list included the cruise ships Ponant Le Lapérouse, The A and Symphony of the Seas.