Second Body Recovered as USCG Continues Secor Power Search

(Photos courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District 8) By The Maritime Executive 04-16-2021 07:48:26

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that its search is ongoing for the missing crew from the capsized liftboat the Seacor Power. The search continues to be hampered by bad weather, but divers have continued their efforts. At the same time, they reported that they have recovered the body of a second crewmember of the vessel.

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the body yesterday, April 15, in the evening and determined that the person was unresponsive. Local media reposts said the body was found approximately 30 miles from the capsized vessel. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey, also in the area searching, later recovered the unresponsive person and transported him to Coast Guard Station Grand Isle where a coroner pronounced the man deceased. This became the second person who died in the accident that has been recovered by the Coast Guard in addition to six survivors.

Out of respect for the privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the name of the men recovered or the others mariners involved in the incident. The media in Louisiana reported that the first body recovered was that of the ship’s captain and the second was a member of the crew.

Divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers, however, had to resurface mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions. They resumed diving again around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The search is continuing to look for 11 additional members of the crew still missing. The Associated Press is reporting that the Coast Guard was in contact with three survivors via radio on the night of April 13 after the vessel capsized eight miles off the coast of Louisiana. Bad weather was hampering efforts to reach the individuals. The Associated Press is citing a Coast Guard spokesperson as saying that one of the individuals fell into the water but that the other two reported they were going back inside the capsized vessel for safety. They have not been heard from since then.

Yesterday, searchers tried banging on the hull of the vessel but reported that they did not hear any responses from inside. However, they noted that they were trying to hear over the wind and noise of the motor of their vessel.

Families of the missing crew have been holding out hope that there might have been air pockets inside the vessel which is partially submerged in up to 50 feet of water. The families said they are receiving twice-a-day briefings from the Coast Guard and local officials.

At the last report, that Coast Guard said that the search involved four cutters, rescue boats from Grand Isle station, multiple helicopter crews and search airplanes, as well as resources from Louisiana authorities.

