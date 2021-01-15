Seatrade Cruise Global Postponed Due to Pandemic

By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2021 05:49:00

The cruise industry's biggest annual conference, Seatrade Cruise Global, has postponed its 2021 event due to the coronavirus pandemic. It marks the second year in a row that the outbreak has interfered with the event, and it highlights the continued impact of COVID-19 on the cruise sector.

"After careful consideration . . . and with the understanding that the whole industry will be focusing on the implementation of new protocols and processes in the first half of the year, Seatrade Cruise Global 2021 is postponed, and we are working with our association partners and you, our customers on alternative options for early autumn," wrote Seatrade Cruise group director Mary Bond in a message to attendees and exhibitors.

Last year's Seatrade Cruise Global was postponed indefinitely in March 2020, one month before its original scheduled date, amidst a wave of outbreaks aboard cruise ships and a looming industry shutdown. The bulk of the cruise industry has been on pause ever since, with limited exceptions in Europe and Asia.

Trade shows have been similarly affected by restrictions on public gatherings, including maritime industry conferences like Seatrade. Major events canceled, postponed or pushed online over the past year include Posidonia 2020, WorkBoat 2020 and Nor-Shipping 2021, among others.

Seatrade Europe is still on track for its autumn 2021 event, and it will be held as planned on September 8-10 in Hamburg. “The whole Hamburg Messe team is looking forward to hosting a successful and lively Seatrade Europe in September in Hamburg, and are proud to be able to provide a forum for the European cruise industry as it resumes safe sailing in earnest after the difficult circumstances of 2020,” said Claudia Johannsen, Business Unit Director at Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH.