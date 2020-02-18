Search Underway for Car Thought to Have Fallen from Ferry

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard By The Maritime Executive 02-18-2020 07:31:07

Rescue teams in Miami are searching for a car in the water at Government Cut near Fisher's Island.

The vessel is believed to have fallen from a Fisher Island Ferry on Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear yet whether or not the car was occupied.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department and Miami-Dade Police are involved in the search operation which includes divers and a helicopter.