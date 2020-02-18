Search Underway for Car Thought to Have Fallen from Ferry
Rescue teams in Miami are searching for a car in the water at Government Cut near Fisher's Island.
The vessel is believed to have fallen from a Fisher Island Ferry on Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear yet whether or not the car was occupied.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department and Miami-Dade Police are involved in the search operation which includes divers and a helicopter.
#UPDATE ?@USCG? & ?@MiamiDadeFire? continue response efforts to vehicle in the water near #FishersIsland. Continue to follow us for updates.#Ready #Responsive pic.twitter.com/SDOPYc0GsB— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 18, 2020