Search Underway After Man Overboard Incident at Port of Savannah

Port of Savannah (file image courtesy GPA) By The Maritime Executive 10-27-2020 04:18:06

[Brief] First responders are searching for a longshoreman who fell over the side of a container ship at the Port of Savannah, Georgia in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At about 0300 hours Tuesday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received an alert from the Georgia Ports Authority, which reported that a 70-year-old man fell off the vessel Maersk Tukang and did not resurface. The man's identity has not been disclosed, but the Georgia Ports Authority confirmed in a statement that he was a longshoreman.

Crews from Georgia's Department of Natural Resources, Savannah Fire and Rescue, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office and Garden City Fire and Rescue are involved with the search, along with a Coast Guard helicopter aircrew and small boat crew.

"The Georgia Ports Authority would like to extend its prayers and concern to his family and his fellow members of the [International Longshoremen's Association]," GPA said in a statement.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Maersk Tukang remained moored alongside at the Port of Savannah's Garden City Terminal.