Seabees Complete COVID-19 Medical Facility on Guam

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera By The Maritime Executive 05-12-2020 11:39:00

The Navy Seabees have completed their assignment to set up a U.S. Navy Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) to support the Department of Defense’s response to COVID-19 both on Guam and in the region.

Guam’s role in the pandemic was highlighted by the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, which was docked at the port on March 27, 2020, after an outbreak of the virus. Nearly 5,000 sailors were moved ashore from the aircraft carrier and all of the crew were tested for the virus on Guam.

In April, it was announced that a team of U.S. Navy Seabees were providing engineering and expeditionary logistics support to the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) being constructed onboard Naval Base Guam. The 150-bed EMF was designed to provide expanded medical capabilities in support of the DoD’s COVID-19 response at the U.S. Navy Hospital Guam.

“As planning for the EMF began, we knew we’d be pulling in sailors and marines from diverse locations around the globe to complete the EMF construction on time,” said Lt. Zach Niezgodski, 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR) Oceania area operations officer. “We continually coordinate with our subordinate units to ensure they have the necessary equipment to execute the mission. Syncing with our Seabees and the medical personnel that will be running the EMF during the build has been essential to ensure the facility will be ready on time, and able to provide the required medical care to those who may need it.”

EMF equipment was offloaded, sorted and organized into a staging yard to enable rapid transit to the construction site when the location was ready. Simultaneously, the Seabees prepared the ground for the construction of the facility, including grading and leveling of the five-acre site.

150-bed Expeditionary Medical Facility in Guam - US Navy - MCC Matthew White photo

The facility is now ready. It was highlighted in a video from the U.S. Navy.

Overall, the island of Guam is reporting to date a total of 152 COVID-19 cases according to a release from the Joint Information Center. Of the 152 cases, five have reportedly died and 124 have been released from isolation.

