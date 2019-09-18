Saudi Military Blames Iran for Attack on Abqaiq

Weapons components, allegedly Iranian in origin, displayed at a Saudi press conference Wednesday (Saudi Foreign Ministry)

On Wednesday, Saudi officials displayed what they described as drone and missile wreckage from last weekend's attacks on the Abqaiq oil processing complex.

Yemen-based, Iranian-sponsored Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Abqaiq is hundreds of miles from the Houthi-held territory and far beyond the sophistication of the group's previous activities.American security officials have told media that they have satellite imagery showing Iranian forces setting up missiles and drones at launch sites within Iran prior to the incident - circumstantial evidence that the attack may have been carried out by Iran itself rather than its regional proxies.

The U.S. State Department has accused Iran of conducting the attack, and on Wednesday Saudi officials partially followed suit, saying that the attacks were "unquestionably" backed by Iran. Saudi Arabia's defense department asserts that the attacks originated from the north of Abqaiq - away from Yemen - and that the equipment used was Iranian in origin. At a press conference Wednesday, Saudi military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said that defense analysts are still working to confirm the launch location.

"The direction of the attack is coming from the north using advanced capabilities, not the south, and these are the kind of weapons [Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] uses," said al-Maliki.

Photos confirm drones AND missiles were used in #Iran attack on #Saudi. Saudi DOD claims attack clearly came from the north, not south. pic.twitter.com/Al5ClFpyqC — Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) September 18, 2019

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Jeddah Wednesday night to discuss the incident with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bil Salman. Pompeo again blamed Iran for the attacks, which he described as an "act of war" by Tehran, and dismissed Houthi claims of responsibility as "fraudulent."

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia also formally joined the U.S. maritime security patrol effort for the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. U.S. President Donald Trump has called on international partners to participate in and finance efforts to ensure the safety of shipping in the region. Six tankers were damaged in limpet mine attacks off Fujairah in May and June, and the U.S. asserts that Iran was responsibile.

Oil markets react

The Abqaiq attack damaged a facility that handles five percent of the world's crude supply, and the oil markets responded accordingly. After spiking by 20 percent in early trading Monday, Brent closed up 14 percent Monday night - the largest single-day increase since the Persian Gulf War. The index fell back six percent Tuesday and another two percent Wednesday on news that Saudi Aramco is quickly restoring lost production.

Saudi Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that production at Abqaiq stands at two billion barrels per day, or about 40 percent of capacity.

“Not a single shipment to an international customer has been or will be missed or canceled as a result of these attacks,” Nasser said Tuesday. “We have proven that we are operationally resilient and have confirmed our reputation as the world’s leading supplier. The company has met its commitments to its international customers, even in challenging situations, including past Gulf conflicts.”