Sanctioned Iranian Bulker Spotted Offloading Cargo in Brazil

A blacklisted Iranian bulker has arrived at a port in Brazilian state of Santa Catarina and reportedly offloaded a cargo of fertilizer, a double violation of U.S. sanctions on Tehran's industrial enterprises. The vessel in question, the Delruba (IMO 9305207), is said to be carrying urea made from Iranian natural gas, which is - like the ship itself - subject to U.S. sanctions.

Conservative investigative journalist Claudio Dantas first reported the matter on Wednesday and alleged that it was part of a pattern of shipments. Dantas sourced customs documents that purport to show the origin of the shipment as Pardis Petrochemical, which is covered by U.S. sanctions on Iranian state-owned companies and on Iran's oil and gas industry.

Delruba is a named entity on the U.S. secondary sanctions list, meaning that foreign entities that transact with the ship or her owner risk serious penalties - like getting named to the same sanctions list. U.S. sanctions bring serious reputational challenges, deter business partners and clients, and lock the affected company out of the dollar-based financial system.

Despite her status, Delruba made no secret of her voyage. Her AIS transmission declared her port of origin as Asaluyeh anchorage, off Iran in the Arabian Gulf, and her destination as Brazil. She openly flies the Iranian flag. As of Thursday evening, Delruba was still located at Sao Francisco do Sul.

Sanctioned Iranian vessels are unwelcome in many ports, but under President Ignacio Lula da Silva, Brazil has maintained cordial relations with Iran. His administration even sparked a minor diplomatic incident in 2023 by allowing Iranian naval vessels to dock in Rio de Janiero. More recently, Lula spoke up in Iran's defense after combined U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities earlier this year.

The nature of the cargo is also noteworthy: Brazil is heavily dependent upon imports for fertilizer, and it needs cargoes like the one aboard Delruba. Petrobras is planning to restart a large nitrogen fertilizer complex in the northeastern Parana region early next year in order to reduce the country's reliance on foreign suppliers.