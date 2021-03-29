Salvors Partially Refloat Bow of the Grounded Boxship Ever Given

Tugs preparing for the refloat attempt in the early hours of Monday morning (image courtesy Suez Canal Authority) By The Maritime Executive 03-29-2021 12:52:00

The bow of the container ship Ever Given has been partially freed, multiple ship's agencies reported early Monday morning. The Suez Canal Authority and operator Evergreen have confirmed that the vessel has shifted position but is not yet fully refloated.

Egyptian authorities had planned a refloat attempt for Sunday night, but it was delayed until Monday morning to take advantage of a spring tide and the arrival of two additional towing vessels. 10 tugs took part in the successful attempt, according to Leth Agencies - including the oceangoing anchor handler Alp Guard, with a bollard pull of 285 tonnes.

#BREAKING: watch video of the Ever Given, which was previously clogging the Suez Canal and has now been refloated. Good news in #Egypt.

pic.twitter.com/6HbkeBpA40 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 29, 2021

The final push followed days of work to excavate the area around the bow using shoreside equipment and a cutter-suction dredger. The novel salvage plan encountered a problem when responders found that the bow was resting on rock, two officials told Reuters, but tide and towing power have overcome this hurdle - without the need to lighter fuel or cargo.

The ordeal is not yet over. More than 350 vessels are anchored and waiting to pass through the canal, and even after the vessel is removed, clearing this backlong will take time. The Suez Canal Authority says that it has plans to expedite traffic movement as soon as the Ever Given is clear.

The vessel's movement will come as a welcome relief for shipping interests: the closure of the canal has delayed an estimated $10 billion worth of cargo every day.

The Ever Given went aground on March 23 shortly after she entered the southern entrance of the canal. The grounding occurred in a high wind event, and the SCA has suggested that wind and low visibility were contributing factors. An investigation into the cause of the grounding is ongoing.

An AIS reconstruction produced by Francesco Morelli of Maritime Casualty Specialists appears to show that the vessel came close to both banks several times before she turned to starboard and grounded bow-first on the east bank (below).