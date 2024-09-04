Salvage Completed of North Sea Cargo Ship Involved in 2023 Collision

Germany’s Waterways and Shipping Authority (WSV) reports the salvage of the Verity, a North Sea cargo ship, was completed overnight nearly a year after the vessel was lost in a collision . The wreck was raised from a depth of approximately 130 feet both to clear an important seaway and to assist in the ongoing investigation. During the operation, the remains of one missing seafarer were recovered.

Verity (3,676 dwt) registered in the Isle of Man departed Bremen, Germany, carrying steel coils bound for Immingham in the UK with a crew of seven aboard. She was struck early on October 24, 2023, south of Heligoland in a busy section of the German Bight by the larger bulker Polesie (38,000 dwt) and sank. Two crewmembers were recovered and one body was located, later determined to have been the captain. Four others were listed as missing.

The salvage operation to lift the nearly 300-foot (98-meter) vessel began this summer with the removal of the cargo of 187 steel coils. Previously, the mast and other obstructions had been removed. To prepare for the lifting operation a barge was positioned above the vessel and a lifting operation was undertaken at the bow to position a cutting chain around the Verity. In August, they cut the cargo ship roughly in half.

Stern section was raised first (WSV)

WSV explains that weight concerns and stability were addressed by placing pumps on the wreck and cutting openings in the freshwater tanks to permit them to drain during the lifting operation. The tanks were holding 34 tons of water. A total of eight chains, four on each section, were attached to the wreck and the HEBO Lift 10, one of the strongest floating cranes in Europe was positioned at the wreck site. The crane can lift up to 2,200 tons.

Lifting of the stern section which weighed approximately 600 tons began last week. The crane brought it toward the surface with the superstructure and main deck above water so that pumps could be placed into the engine room. The machinery spaces and superstructure were then dewatered. In the final lifting operation, the stern section was raised four meters (13 feet) out of the water and a barge was positioned to receive the section.

After the stern section was raised, the remains of one of the missing crewmembers were located in a cabin. The police took charge. Three crewmembers are still listed as missing.

Stern being placed on the salvage barge for transportation for recycling (WSV)

A railing bracket on the bow section broke yesterday as they were preparing for the final lift. Divers descended to the vessel to reposition the lift chain. WSV explains diving on the wreck was limited to brief periods between high and low tide.

Lifting commenced late yesterday, September 3, for the 580-ton bow section. It was placed on the barge and both sections will be taken to the Netherlands for recycling.

“An outstanding rescue operation was successfully and safely completed today,” announced Eric Oehlmann, Head of the Directorate-General for Waterways and Shipping.

Three tugs, two barges, a floating crane, the multi-purpose vessel Neuwerk, the traffic safety vessel Sea Guardian chartered by the Waterways and Shipping Administration, and the emergency tug Nordic were involved in the salvage operation.

The final phase of the operation will be a clean-up of the sea floor. Hatch covers and other debris are lying on the seabed and will be removed before a final survey of the area.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the British Marine Accident Investigation Branch as the vessel was flagged in the Isle of Man. The German Federal Bureau of Maritime Accident Investigation is assisting. The final report is still pending.

