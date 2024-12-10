Russians Leave Tartus Naval Base - This Time, Probably for Good

Satellite imagery taken on December 9 suggests that for the second time this week, the Russian Mediterranean Flotilla has left its home base at Tartus. On this occasion, the departure may be permanent.

As previously reported, the ships of the flotilla left Tartus on December 2, ostensibly to conduct a live firing exercise at sea. Several days later, most of the ships returned. Satellite imagery taken on December 9 shows that all vessels have vacated their berths, and also that air defence systems previously deployed to protect the ships in the dock have disappeared.

????????Med Sea Flotilla????????

Sentinel 2???? from 10 December 2024 indicate the med sea flotilla is still loitering ~8-15km outside the port of Tartus



Confident on the IDs of 3x vessels with the 4th likely being the Improved Kilo Class Novorossiysk (caveats apply)



h/t @kromark https://t.co/kYfUphAczx pic.twitter.com/NND6GcygFA — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) December 10, 2024

The imagery showed Kilo Class submarine Novorossiysk (B261), the cruisers Admiral Gorshkov (454) and Admiral Grigorovich (F745), plus the oiler Vyazma at anchor five miles off Tartus. The whereabouts of the oiler Velnya was unclear but she may have departed westwards in the direction of Gibraltar, in company with the cruiser Admiral Golovko (461).

Press statements from the Russian Ministry of Defense claim that they have been in communication with the authorities now in charge in Syria, hoping to secure permission for Russia’s armed forces to remain based both in Tartus and at the airbase south of Latakia at Khmeimim. The claim of such a dialogue appears somewhat fanciful, as a new Syrian government has not yet formed up, and within the last five days Russian aircraft were bombing the advancing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces - with the Russians at one point claiming to have killed the HTS leader Ahmad al Sharaa in an airstrike. Accusing Ahmad al Sharaa of being a CIA agent and offering sanctuary to Bashar Al Assad and his family will not have helped either. With Russia's potential for continuing interference, the new Syrian administration will be inclined towards having nothing further to do with them.

While the Russian vessels are lying off Tartus in the hope of being able to return, they may have also been prompted to take to the sea by the internal security situation in Tartus. Although both the Tartus and Latakia provinces have a majority Alawi population, the two provincial capitals have substantial Sunni populations. The Alawi Shi’a sect from which the Assad family formerly enjoyed support is centered further inland, in the Nusayriyah mountains between the coastal strip and the Hama-Homs axis.

Imagine Khamenei's face and thoughts as he sees this historical scene from Tartus, this morning. https://t.co/fDISJPYX90 pic.twitter.com/WlpigjTFiF — Yossi Mansharof (@Yossi_Mansharof) December 8, 2024

Moreover, images have been shown on television of crowds tearing down an Assad statue in Latakia (above), and there is also social media footage of an attack on targets in the city’s dockside. Israel claimed responsibility for the strike, which sank at least two Syrian missile boats, and said that it was intended to keep advanced weaponry out of the hands of Islamist factions. Thus for a range of reasons, it would have been a wise precaution for the Russian ships to cast off.

The new Syrian administration appears anxious to be conciliatory, both to quell disputes with internal rivals but also - while weak and disorganized - to avoid antagonizing neighboring countries. None of Syria’s neighbors have reason to welcome a continuation of a Russian presence in Syria, which has served to protect the activities of Iran’s Axis of Resistance and the crescent of Iranian influence through Iraq and Syria to the Mediterranean. The neighboring countries are more likely to make a permanent Russian withdrawal a price for establishing good relations with the new Syrian government.

Nonetheless, the Russians are likely to linger off the Syrian coast for some time in the hope of retrieving at least some form of continued presence. There are also likely to be Russian assets still within Syria, a resource which the Russians might hope to recover, particularly at Khmeimim. The Russian flotilla, without landing ships and a helicopter carrier, is badly configured for conducting a withdrawal or recovery operation.

The hope of the Russians salvaging anything after their 50-year presence in Syria looks remote, and the Russian government, seeking to preserve its influence in the area, will be looking elsewhere in the Mediterranean for someone willing to host them. The harbor at Tobruk in eastern Libya, or the facility at Hariga close by, look the best bet - but would be a risky choice given that Libya remains politically divided and unstable.