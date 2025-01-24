Russian Tanker Abandoned in Poland Draws Renewed Interest



A Russian-registered product tanker languishing in the Port of Gdynia is drawing renewed interest from Polish authorities. According to a report on Poland’s Radio ZET, new security concerns as well as safety issues with the tanker were raised in light of the ongoing investigation in Finland into the Eagle S tanker and a lack of maintenance on the vessel which has been docked in Gdynia since 2017.

The product tanker Khatanga (23,000 dwt) was detained at the Port of Gdynia in October 2017 after a failed Port State inspection. Structural issues were identified during the inspection along with questions regarding the training and competence of the crew. Owned by the Murmansk Shipping Company, the vessel was being held pending repairs.

The Murmansk Shipping Company however in 2020 declared bankruptcy with control of the vessel passing to the trustee for the company. The radio report says the owners have periodically checked on the vessel but appear to have lost interest. From the report, it does not appear to have even a skeleton crew aboard.

During recent winter storms, the tanker parted its lines on December 15 and again on January 12. The report says an offshore service vessel docked nearby raised the alarm fearing the tanker would drift and hit the service ship. Tugs from the Port of Gdynia were able to secure the vessel with the port telling the radio reporter that the situation was controlled and the vessel was not posing a threat to the port.

Poland’s Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW) and the Internal Security Agency (ABW) however are reported to now be looking into the circumstances surrounding the tanker. Radio ZET says that members of parliament from the Special Services Committee have also become interested in the case of the Khatanga.

The Gdynia Seaport Authority reports it has taken legal action to resolve the vessel which is languishing in the port. They have reportedly explored moving to seize the ship for the debt owed by the owners for unpaid port fees.

Under Polish law, the authorities have not been able to inspect the ship. The radio report highlights safety concerns because the oil tanks have not been degassed creating the possibility that explosive gasses have built up onboard.

Radio ZET also points to the strategic nature of the Port of Gdynia including its role as a main port for the Polish Navy. They also report that NATO equipment is transshipped at the Baltic Container Terminal. With the revelations that the Eagle S was loaded with Russian spying equipment, they are questioning what could be aboard the Khatanga.

Another possible course of action being explored is adding the shipping company to the list of sanctions. That would also allow the Polish authorities to take over the Khatanga.

For now, the Khatanga continues to languish at its berth in the Port of Gdynia. Brokers list the vessel as potentially for sale.



(Top photo in Gdynia harbor in July 2020 by Braveheart - CC BY-SA 4.0)