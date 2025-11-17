Russian Attack Starts Fire on LPG Carrier and Damages Vessels in Ukraine



Ukrainian officials are reporting that several vessels were damaged and there is a fire aboard a Turkish-flagged LPG carrier after a Russian barrage targeting Ukrainian ports overnight along the Black Sea and Danube. Reports are that only one person was injured, but there are concerns for the safety of the gas carrier.

The Turkish vessel Orinda (9,352 dwt) was alongside at Izmail offloading a cargo of liquified petroleum gas when the attack occurred. Ukrainian port officials are reporting that the gas pumping equipment caught fire. The vessel, built in 2022, immediately commenced a shutdown operation, and the 16 crewmembers were safely evacuated. Ukrainian firefighters were working to put out the blaze.

Officials emphasized that there was no immediate danger from the fire. Romanian officials, however, said the vessel was just 500 meters (1,640 feet) from two villages across the Danube from Izmail. As a precaution, they evacuated between 100 and 150 people, with the local mayor saying they were concerned the ship could explode at any moment.

Romania has ordered residents to evacuate from the village of Plauru near the Danube River on the border with Ukraine, as a fire burns aboard the Turkish-flagged liquid natural gas tanker, M/T ORINDA, following a Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian Port of Izmail. pic.twitter.com/nE3agLo0hM — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 17, 2025

Odesa Regional State Administrator Oleg Kiper reported that energy and port infrastructure were damaged and said that the Russians had hit several port areas. He said that “several civilian vessels were damaged,” but did not provide details. A video posted online showing the burning Orinda appeared to show it as the only vessel docked in Izmail.

Ukraine claimed that Russia had launched 128 drones and two ballistic missiles in attacks across the country. Over 36,500 households were reported to be without power, and areas, including one port, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba.

This latest round of attacks prompted security consultants Diaplous Group to warn that vessels “face elevated collateral risk when alongside energy infrastructure.”

Both Russia and Ukraine have increased their attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. On Friday, November 14, it was reported that Ukraine had struck Russia’s Novorossiysk oil port, briefly taking the infrastructure offline. By Sunday, it was reported that the port appeared to have resumed at least partial operations.

