Royal Navy, U.S. Navy and CBP Join Haiti Relief Efforts

A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter takes off after refueling aboard RFA Wave Knight (Royal Navy)

The Royal Navy has joined the earthquake relief effort in Haiti, deploying the supply ship RFA Wave Knight to help the U.S. Army's airlift operations.

The ship is serving as a lilypad refueling point for U.S. Army helicopters, providing Black Hawks with a place to land and tank up without flying all the way back to base. This allows them to spend much more time on their rescue and relief mission, extending the capability of the available aviation assets.

RFA Wave Knight was already positioned in the Caribbean for hurricane season, and she arrived on scene to respond to Saturday’s devastating earthquake by Tuesday afternoon.

“The tragedy ashore in Haiti shows why we need to be ready for disaster relief operations. I’m proud of the Task Group’s response,” said Commander Brian Trim, Commander of the UK’s Caribbean Task Group. “We’ve moved fast and today we started work, supporting our partners to deliver aid and save lives on shore. And we’re ready for more challenges ahead, with new tasks in the coming days.”

The U.S. Navy amphib USS Arlington is also under way to provide logistics assistance, departing August 17 from her home port in Norfolk, Virginia. Arlington made a fast 24-hour turnaround, having just returned from a two-week exercise at sea. She has deployed to Haiti with two MH-60 helicopters, a landing craft unit, a fleet surgical team and a contingent of Marines for additional support.

The U.S. Coast Guard has also been hard at work. Its aviation crews were some of the first responders on scene after the quake, and they have steadily racked up aid delivery, survey and evacuation flights over the course of the week. The USCG is also working with Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations division, which has contributed its own helicopter crews and communications aircraft to the effort.

On Wednesday, Coast Guard aircrews flew medical personnel into the remote mountain village of Annette, Haiti to provide assessment and assistance. On return flights, they medevaced 20 critically injured civilians to a medical facility in Port au Prince for treatment.

“They don’t know us, and they may never have been on a helicopter before,” said PO3 Savanna Brewer, a flight mechanic deployed to Haiti. “We are taking any chance to give them comfort because they have been through so much already.”

Since Sunday, the USCG's helicopter crews have completed 100 relief flights, saving the lives of 83 people and helping about 120 more. They have delivered 185 disaster relief workers and transported in more than three tons of relief supplies, the agency said in a statement.