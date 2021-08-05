Royal Navy Carrier Enters the Pacific for the First Time in Decades

HMS Queen Elizabeth passes through the Strait of Malacca, accompanied by the Malaysian Navy (Royal Navy)

The UK Royal Navy's first full-scale aircraft carrier in a generation has entered the Pacific, marking Great Britain's new commitment to maritime security in the Far East in an era of great power competition.

"The arrival of the Carrier Strike Group in Southeast Asia is a clear sign that the UK is ready to work with friends and partners, new and old, to strengthen the security and freedoms upon which we mutually depend," said Commodore Steve Moorhouse, commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group, in a statement Thursday.

The task group led by carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has passed through the Strait of Malacca, meeting up with a number of regional navies for passing exercises and maneuvers along the way. Ships on the carrier strike group deployment practiced maneuvers with the Royal Malaysian Navy and vessels from Singapore. HMS Richmond also carried out training with a frigate from Thailand and its S-76B helicopter. Meanwhile, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker RFA Tidespring made a port call in Singapore to take on supplies.

"The Indo-Pacific is critical to the UK’s economy and security, and HMS Richmond is proud to be playing our part in building regional partnerships, particularly as the UK seeks to become an ASEAN dialogue partner in the future," said Cdr. Hugh Botterill, the commanding officer of HMS Richmond. "Though any direct engagement was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we enjoyed this brief professional collaboration with our Thai colleagues.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth passed through the Strait of Malacca with Malaysian frigate KD Lekiu before meeting up with Singapore frigate RSS Intrepid, corvette Unity and landing platform dock Resolution.

Queen Elizabeth is now headed north, accompanied by HMS Defender, which has rejoined the strike group after a side trip to liaise with naval forces in Brunei.