Rotterdam Sends Smart Container Around the World

By MarEx 2019-05-25 21:21:41

The smart shipping container, Container 42, has left the port of Rotterdam on the first leg of a two-year data-collecting mission around the world.

During this journey, the container – which houses an array of sensors and communications equipment – will be measuring changes in parameters like vibration, slope, position, sound, local air pollution, humidity and temperature. The unit has also been fitted with solar panels, which can be used to determine how much power a container can generate during a given journey by ship, train or truck.

The container will be making its first stop in early June, in Munich, Germany. Here it will be presented to the public during the trade event Transport Logistic 2019.

Rotterdam has the ambition to be the world’s smartest port, and Container 42 serves as a metaphor for this transformation. The collected data will provide insight into the challenges faced during transport and logistics and contribute to the development of a digital twin for the port: a digital representation of the actual, physical port area.

The foundations for the project are formed by the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s existing Internet of Things (IoT) platform. The Port Authority uses this cloud-based platform to collect and process data coming in from sensors installed throughout the port area. This provides users with real-time information about the local infrastructure, water and air quality, among other things.

Container 42 is a collaboration between the following parties: Port of Rotterdam Authority, IBM, Cisco, Esri, Axians, Intel, HyET Solar, Van Donge & de Roo, Awake.ai, Betta Batteries, Simwave, Advanced Mobility Services, Kalmar and Shipping Technology.