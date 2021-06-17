Video: Ro/Ro Drifts Into Grounded Freighter Off Istanbul

Courtesy KEGM

[Brief] On Wednesday, a Turkish ro/ro drifted into a freighter which had already run aground Istanbul's Kartal port district, according to Turkey's Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

The ro/ro Hasan Sisik was anchored off the Kartal coastline awaiting repairs, and on Wednesday she lost her anchor in strong winds and drifted towards shore. She fetched up against the freighter Boras, which had run aground next to Kartal's Kumcular Pier in March.

The directorate dispatched the fast rescue boat Kiyem-3 and the tug Kurtarma-2 to the scene. It also sent assets to rescue another freighter, the April, which had also dragged anchor and was headed for shore.

The 1984-built Boras had been tied up at the dock for five years due to a legal dispute, and is destined for scrapping once proceedings are complete.

Video from the scene shows both of the vessels surrounded by algal marine mucilage, which has plagued the Sea of Marmara in recent months.