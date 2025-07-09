Rescue Operation Searching Red Sea for Missing Bulker Crew After Ship Sinks



The crew of the bulker Eternity C was forced to jump from their ship into the Red Sea after multiple attacks by the Houthis left the ship without propulsion, severely damaged, and sinking. The situation remains confused with multiple rescue efforts, but it appears as many as 14 or 15 crewmembers, along with some of the security personnel from the vessel, are unaccounted for pending additional updates.

The EU military operation in the Red Sea, EUNAVFOR Aspides, reported it was participating in the coordination of the efforts, which were being led by private security forces. Aspides, at last count, is saying that “six castaway crew members have been recovered from the sea.”

Media reports are saying the count is up to seven rescued and at least four seafarers dead. An unconfirmed report said that the body of one of the security guards was also recovered. Everyone is believed to have been in the Red Sea for up to 24 hours after reports said the vessel’s lifeboats had been destroyed during the attacks.

Adding to the confusion was an unconfirmed statement from the Houthis claiming that a group of its special forces “responded to rescue a number of the ship’s crew, provide them with medical care, and transport them to a safe location.”

Reuters is quoting sources that are concerned the Houthis might have kidnapped some of the crew from the Liberian-flagged vessel.

The ship is believed to have had a crew of 22 aboard, with officials in the Philippines saying 21 are their nationals and one is from Russia. Reports are saying there were three or four private security guards also aboard the vessel who engaged the Houthis in gunfire during the attack.

The ship was northbound in the Red Sea bound for the Suez Canal, while the Houthis claim its destination was Israel. After nearly 48 hours of silence on the attack, the Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree issued a statement late on Wednesday taking credit for the attack and sinking the vessel. The statement said an unmanned explosive boat and six missiles were launched against the Eternity C (36,830 dwt). Built in 2012, the vessel is owned by COSMOSHIP Management of Greece.

The Houthi statement said the attack was due to the fact that the shipping company had resumed service to Israel. They also cited the failure of the captain of the Eternity C to respond to hailing from the Houthi forces and ignoring their orders.

The battle is believed to have started Monday night, July 7, with the UK Maritime Trade Operation saying it had been advised that five rocket-propelled grenades had been launched at the vessel. Multiple small boats were also encircling the vessel. They were later advised that the ship was under “continuous attack.” The missile assault appears to have come after the vessel was disabled and drifting in the Red Sea.

The international shipping community represented by the trade groups ICS, BIMCO, European Shipowners ECSA, INTERCARGO, and INTERTANKO issued a joint statement denouncing the attacks on the two vessels. They called on all stakeholders to uphold the safety and security of innocent civilian seafarers. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez called for “intensified diplomatic efforts.”

While the total number of deaths is yet to be confirmed, this will be the deadliest incident in the more than 100 ships the Houthis have targeted since December 2023. Three seafarers were killed and others injured in March 2024 when a fire began aboard the bulker True Confidence after a Houthi attack.