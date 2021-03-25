Report: Israeli Container Ship Targeted in Missile Attack

Iranian Navy file image By The Maritime Executive 03-25-2021 05:57:00

The Panamax boxship Lori has been struck by a missile attack off the coast of Oman, Israeli defense sources told media on Thursday.

AIS data show that the vessel halted for about three hours before getting under way once more. According to Israeli outlet Ynet, she did not sustain serious damage from the attack; no casualties or injuries were reported, and the vessel quickly resumed her voyage.

The Lori is owned by Venus Maritime Ltd., a firm with a business address in Haifa, Israel. It is the latest in a string of Israeli and Iranian vessel incidents that have the appearance of covert sabotage operations. Israel and Iran have both denied attacking each others' merchant shipping, but U.S. intelligence officials have described a coordinated Israeli effort to target Iranian tankers and a running campaign by Iran to target regional opponents' vessels.

In late February, Israel accused Iran of planting limpet mines on both sides of the hull of the Israeli-owned car carrier Helios Ray, puncturing twin holes above the waterline. Iran rejected the charge.

Shortly after, Iran accused Israel of targeting one of its container vessels in the Mediterranean with a missile strike. Only minor cargo damage was reported, and Israel denied the chrage.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Lori was under way in the Indian Ocean, approaching Mundra Port in Gujarat.