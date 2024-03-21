Rem Orders First Methanol-Fueled Versatile Offshore Construction Vessel

The applications for methanol-fueled vessels meeting the future requirements for zero emissions continue to grow with offshore construction and services company Rem Offshore joining the expanding list of shipowners ordering dual-fuel methanol vessels. They are highlighting the vessel they are calling an Energy Subsea Construction Vessel as the first of the next generation due to the versatility of its design.

REM is returning to Norway’s Myklebust Verft for the construction of the vessel which is due to be delivered in 2026. The shipyard has delivered newbuilds to Rem in the past. Rem Offshore, which was incorporated in 2017 in Norway, currently has a fleet consisting of 19 vessels in operation and one vessel under construction. Rem also has an option to build one more ship at Myklebust.

The new vessel, which was designed by Skipsteknisk, is said to be the first of its kind because, in addition to the dual-fuel methanol engines, it is designed to perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net zero emissions.

“This is a big milestone for Rem Offshore. We are ordering our first net zero-emission vessel and taking a big step into the future. We are looking forward to being able to offer the vessel to the market, and believe that our customers will appreciate the opportunity for more efficient and sustainable operations,” said Lars Conradi Andersen, CEO of Rem Offshore.

The newbuilding is also designed to employ several solutions where energy consumption is almost halved compared to comparable tonnage in today's market, as well as meeting future requirements for zero emissions from end to end. In combination with the dual-fuel methanol engines, the ship will also have battery packs. All offshore lifting equipment, including a 250-tonne crane, will be electric and regenerates power to the batteries. The working deck will be over 1,400 m2, and it is also prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind.

The orderbook for methanol dual-fuel and methanol-ready vessels now stands at 236 ships due for delivery over the next five years according to data from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insights database. While the majority of the orders are for containerships, as well as chemical tankers, bulkers, and car carriers, the offshore sector is also beginning to adopt methanol. The first orders have been placed for service vessels for the offshore sector and last year Boskalis even placed an order for a methanol-ready mega-sized hopper dredge.

