Regent Seven Seas Cruises Takes Delivery of Seven Seas Splendor

Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, speaks at the Seven Seas Splendor handover ceremony. By The Maritime Executive 02-06-2020 06:26:24

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has taken delivery of Seven Seas Splendor. Delivered at Fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, Italy, she is Regent's fifth ship.

At 55,254 gross tons and 735 feet in length, Seven Seas Splendor will carry 750 guests and 551 crewmembers. The vessel's 375 suites range from 307- to 4,443-square feet, and public ares include five restaurants and three bars. The vessel features a $5 million curated art collection, more than 500 crystal chandeliers and over an acre of Italian marble.

Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: "Luxury travelers have anticipated this stunning new ship for more than two years. The day she opened for reservations was the busiest booking day in our company's history."

Captain Serena Melani, the first female captain to take charge of a brand-new ocean cruise ship, will lead Seven Seas Splendor on her first official voyage which departed on February 6, 2020 from Barcelona, Spain, headed for Miami, Florida. The ship will be christened on February 21, 2020 by her Godmother, the supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley, at PortMiami.

Following her christening event, Seven Seas Splendor will sail the Caribbean and Mexican Riviera, including two crossings of the Panama Canal and one unique Southern Caribbean cruise from Miami to New York City. In spring, Seven Seas Splendor will sail the Mediterranean.

