Regent Seven Seas Cruises Resumes Service and Opens Books for New Ship

Seven Seas Splendor is Regent's first cruse ship to resume sailing (RSSC)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is proceeding with its first international cruise in a phased return to service . The company's second voyage will be with it's newest cruise ship, Seven Seas Splendor, following a successful cruise around the British Isles that started the cruise line’s return to service. The company also began accepting bookings today for its newest cruise ship, due to launch in late 2023.

The return to cruising began on September 11 with the 55,498 gross ton Seven Seas Splendor departing from Southampton. The cruise ship accommodates 750 passengers, which is being billed as a new standard in luxury cruising. The ship entered service early in 2020, but had its maiden season interrupted by the global pausing in cruising. RSSC reports that the UK cruise was a wonderful experience for passengers.

The Seven Seas Splendor’s first international voyage is to the Iberian Peninsula, ending in Barcelona before its schedule in the Mediterranean. It is due to be repositioned to Miami in December 2021. The line’s second luxury cruise ship, the Seven Seas Explorer, resumes service on October 16 from Venice after two voyages in the Mediterranean. It will do a trans-Atlantic crossing to Miami before beginning its season in the Caribbean. RSSC's three other cruise ships, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, and the Seven Seas Voyager will resume cruising in December, January, and February.

Regent returns to service after resolving the logistical requirements for crewmembers returning to its ships, implementing solid health and sanitation protocols to ensure guest safety. CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Jason Montague, discussed the challenges and opportunities of running the "World's most luxurious cruise line" in the pandemic era during a recent episode of The Maritime Executive Magazine podcast with editor-in-chief Tony Munoz.

Regent's loyal guests are creating record bookings for future cruises, which had achieved the largest booking day in its 29-year history with its 2023-2024 Voyage Collection launch. The record-breaking launch day was the company's fourth record day in just under a year.

Montague believes that the company’s focus on luxury service and personalized attention for its guests, along with the spacious style of their cruise ships, has positioned Regent for future growth. During its 29-year history, Regent has consistently led the industry in raising the standards for luxury travel.

The newest cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, is currently being built by Fincantieri in Italy. Like her sister ships, the new Seven Seas Grandeur will host 750 guests, providing the industry's highest space ratios and staff-to-guest ratios. Regent recently previewed her luxury designs, including 15 suite categories, new upscale restaurants, and a rejuvenated Observation Lounge.

Regent began accepting reservations on September 22 for the Seven Seas Splendor's inaugual season. The ship starts cruising November 2023 in the Caribbean, followed by its Mediterranean voyages.

