Port of Rotterdam Boosts Offshore Wind Infrastructure

Credit: Port of Rotterdam Authority

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-01 21:16:24

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has reached an agreement with Sif Holding n.v. regarding the lease of a 20 hectares of port site and a 200-meter stretch of deep-sea quay at Maasvlakte. Sif’s new lot lies adjacent to its existing port site, where the company already works on the assembly of foundations for offshore wind turbines.

Sif will be using the newly allocated site on behalf of clients active in the offshore wind power sector. The first project to be undertaken at the new site will be the logistics handling of all 94 monopile foundations destined for the offshore wind farm Borssele 1 + 2, commissioned by Deme Offshore.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has made a strong commitment to the energy transition and aims to establish Rotterdam as Europe’s leading port in offshore wind and the offshore sector in general. Together with its partners, the Port Authority will promote offshore wind as the premier source of renewable energy and will be involved in development, promotion and lobbying.

Allard Castelein, Port Authority CEO, said: “We are proud of Sif Group’s success in our port. Since the company set up here in 2015, Rotterdam has been able to strengthen its position in the offshore wind segment. This expansion will allow a leading player in this market to develop further. It supports our policy to employ our expertise, space and developing capacity to stimulate the offshore wind segment – and the offshore sector in general – as a key growth market.”

Castlelein says Rotterdam’s extensive offer of repair and maintenance facilities, terminals and world-renowned maritime cluster, combined with the right physical infrastructure, make it an exceptionally attractive port for offshore wind.