Port of Long Beach Resumes Operations After Container Collapse

The Port of Long Beach, California, is reporting that all its terminals have resumed operations a day after the dramatic container collapse on a berthed vessel. Pier G, where the vessel Mississippi is berthed, is open and operating except for the immediate area around the vessel.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a day after the collapse, the Port of Long Beach now reports that there was one minor injury tied to the incident. They avoided a worse situation, especially with the emissions barge that was alongside and attached to the containership when some of the containers collapsed onto the barge. The U.S. Coast Guard reports the barge sustained damage. Other containers collapsed onto the dock alongside the ship.

Additional videos have been released showing the sequence of events. After the first collapse, it appears the area around the vessel had been roped off for safety before the subsequent collapse. The situation continued with additional boxes that had been hanging from the ship also giving way and falling overboard.

The Unified Command for the incident, which consists of federal, state, and local agencies, is working to ensure the recovery of the cargo containers. The Coast Guard raised the estimated number of 75 containers from the 67 it reported yesterday.

Sonar surveys are being conducted to locate approximately 25 to 30 containers submerged in the harbor to ensure the safe navigation of ship traffic. The Coast Guard is maintaining a 500-yard safety zone, and a salvage plan is being developed and will be implemented as soon as possible.

The port has clarified that the manifest shows shoes, apparel, furniture, and electronics as the cargo. The vessel operates one of Zim’s express services, making only four port calls: Vietnam, China, and California. TV reports from the port showed images of a chair floating in the water as well as packages of slippers washing ashore.

The Long Beach Fire Department used one of its fireboats with high-powered nozzles to corral and direct the containers. They were seen pushing them toward a berth area as well as harbor boats that were being used to nudge the boxes toward the dock. The port said in its statement on Wednesday that the fallen containers had been recovered.

Floating containers were moved into a secure location away from vessel traffic (Port of Long Beach)

Speculation is mounting on the cause of the incident. It is unclear if the ship, which had arrived earlier in the morning, had begun container handling. The published schedule reflected a planned departure later today for the return to Vietnam.

The Mississippi, registered in Portugal, was built in 2024. It had undergone five port state inspections, the last in April 2025 in Shanghai. It was cited for deficiencies, including with its Voyage Data Recorder and the crew’s safety drill, but did not receive a detention.

Operations are continuing at the port to stabilize the containers aboard the vessel, including several that are continuing to be suspended over the side of the ship as well as the collapsed stacks. The U.S. Coast Guard reports it will be leading an investigation into the incident as will the National Transportation Safety Board.

