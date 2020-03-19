Port of Houston Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2020 04:41:45

The Port of Houston has announced that Port Houston Bayport and Barbours Cut Terminals are reopening for regular business on March 20 following a case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The port authority said in a statement that it has conducted a thorough investigation regarding the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) worker, who recently worked at both Bayport and Barbours Cut Terminals, that tested positive for COVID-19. The worker is currently in quarantine in hospital.

“Port Houston has conducted a joint investigation with the ILA which indicated that his exposure to others was fairly limited. Following CDC guidelines, all those that he has been in direct contact with during the two days worked at Port Houston facilities are in self-quarantine. Additionally, those who maintained social distancing from the worker, and have low risk, have been advised.

“We have taken prudent steps to ensure we resume operations responsibly and safely. We will be resuming vessel operations this evening at 1900 at both container terminals. We will reopen both container terminals for regular business tomorrow morning.”

Multi-purpose facilities remain open for business.