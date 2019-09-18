Pictures: Golden Ray Salvage Efforts Continue

Images courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-18 18:37:29

The Unified Command continues to assess all avenues for the salvage of the Golden Ray, reports the U.S. Coast Guard. Complex salvage operations have progressed to include skimming within the hull of the ship, drilling to allow access for internal air quality testing and developing a lightering plan for pollutants.

The 656-foot vessel capsized with a fire on board in St. Simons Sound, Brunswick, Georgia, on September 8. There were 24 on board, 23 crew and one pilot. All were rescued. However, the stricken vessel still poses a major hazard to navigation for the Port of Brunswick. She capsized at the entrance to St. Simons Sound while departing the port for Baltimore.

Specialists are currently monitoring air quality around and inside the vessel and the surrounding areas. No impacts on air quality have been detected to date. A water-quality monitoring plan is being finalized.

Response teams continue to canvas the shoreline and have identified minimal to no environmental impacts within the area. As of now there are approximately 180 responders attached to the Unified Command and 30 vessels assisting in the response. Environmental inspection teams are continuously scanning the shoreline by air, boat, and foot, looking for evidence of oil. 5,300 feet of boom have been deployed surrounding Bird Island, and 18,400 feet of boom is strategically staged for use as needed.

Commercial traffic in the Port of Brunswick has resumed on a case by case basis.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Rice, a machinery technician with the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force, insures safe salvage operations aboard the motor vessel Golden Ray in Brunswick, Ga, Sept. 17, 2019. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon

Petty Officer 1st Class Phil McLeod, an electrician’s mate with the U.S. Coast Guard National Strike Force, checks air quality upon arrival at the motor vessel Golden Ray in Brunswick, Ga, Sept. 17, 2019. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon

A salvage team drills into the hull of the motor vessel Golden Ray in Brunswick, Ga, Sept. 17, 2019. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon

A contracted salvage crewman attached to the Saint Simons Sound Unified Command, rappels down the hull of the motor vessel Golden Ray in Brunswick, Ga, Sept. 17, 2019. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon

Beach Assessment Team scans Jekyll Island for oil.

Response teams assess conditions near the capsized Golden Ray near Brunswick, Georgia, September 16, 2019.