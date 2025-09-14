Philippines Pushes Back on Chinese "Nature Reserve" in Philippine Waters

The Philippines' western allies are lining up to voice opposition to China's plan to declare an "environmental zone" around Scarborough Shoal, a land feature in the Philippine EEZ that China has occupied since 2012. Manila views the declaration as a pretext, designed to extend Chinese sovereignty over Philippine territory, and a new excuse to allow the China Coast Guard to refuse access for Philippine artisanal fishermen. The news may be especially concerning for the Philippines given a reported buildup of up-armed Chinese patrol boats around Scarborough in recent weeks.

On Sept. 10, China's State Council declared a new "National Nature Reserve" covering waters in and around Scarborough Shoal. While a compelling policy choice in its own right, China's ability to declare any special maritime zone in the area is in question. The Chinese mainland is more than 450 nautical miles away from Scarborough Shoal, and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague rejected China's claim to waters within the Philippine EEZ nine years ago. Among many other findings, the court specifically ruled against China's attempts to close off access to Scarborough Shoal for Philippine fishermen. China has ignored the ruling and maintains that it has sovereign ownership over most of the South China Sea, citing the history of Chinese commerce in the area and a much-contested interpretation of UNCLOS' "straight baseline" clause.

"The irony is clear: since 2016, evidence has shown large-scale harvesting of endangered species and reef destruction by Chinese fishermen," Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said in a statement. "To now claim stewardship over an ecosystem that they themselves has damaged is both contradictory and misleading."

Beijing's "nature reserve" plans drew immediate opposition from the Philippine government. On Friday, Manila filed a diplomatic protest - the latest of many - to voice its objections to new infringements on Philippine sovereignty. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the Philippines' objections, calling the Chinese declaration "another coercive attempt to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims." The U.S. is a treaty ally of the Philippines, and has basing arrangements on Luzon and Palawan.

