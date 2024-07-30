Philippine Coast Guard Reports "Minimal" Impact of Spill on Manila

Philippine authorities believe that the impact of the spill from a sunken tanker in Manila Bay is "minimal" so far, and report that pollution prevention activities at the wreck site are well under way.

Over the weekend, NGO Greenpeace Philippines released video imagery of a thick layer of fuel oil on top of the water's surface at the north end of Manila Bay. However, the Philippine Coast Guard and the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF) asserted that aerial views of the slick are "unindicative" of the "actual aerial view." The PCG released video of its own aerial survey along Manila's waterfront, and said that its aircrew found "very minimial and unnoticeable" oil sheens off Manila, Bulacan, Bataan and Cavite on Tuesday.

The PCG acknowledged that there is still a visible sheen at the wreck site. For now, it has suspended the use of dispersants on the advice of the ITOPF, and will resume when it has a different and more effective formulation. It is also placing improvised spill containment booms made of coconut fiber in an attempt to minimize environmental damage.

Greenpeace Philippines warned Monday that weather conditions could potentially push oil into waters used by local subsistence fishermen, impacting their livelihood. “[The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, BFAR] estimates that tens of thousands of fisherfolk in Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Cavite, are going to be affected, with monthly revenue loss of as much as [$1.4 million] in Bataan and above [$1.2 million] in Bulacan and Pampanga," said Greenpeace climate campaigner Khevin Yu in a statement.

On Monday, BFAR said that it is monitoring fish landings for any signs of oil contamination, primarily using a smell ("sensory") test. Follow-up lab testing is planned. For now, the agency is still allowing commercial fishing in the parts of Manila Bay that are not directly affected by the spill.

The University of the Philippines' Marine Science Institute's most recent forecast suggests that the spill will likely reach metro Manila this week, though the amount and timing are weather-dependent.