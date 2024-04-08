Peel Ports Lines Up Upgrades for Major UK and Ireland Ports

The UK’s second largest port-operator Peel Ports Group is inviting bids for construction projects worth over $940 million across its major UK and Ireland terminals. The upgrade program covers the Group’s entire portfolio of UK and Ireland ports, including the Port of Liverpool, Heysham Port, Manchester Ship Canal, the Clydeport network of ports, Great Yarmouth and Dublin Port.

The appointed contractors will work on the projects for a period of up to eight years. The construction work involves improvements to existing infrastructure at the ports as well as development of new infrastructure.

“This move represents a huge step in our efforts to futureproof our network of ports, so we can keep responding and adapting to our port users’ need in an agile way,” said Lewis McIntyre, Managing Director of Port Services at Peel Ports Group.

The scope of work is categorized into two bundles, with the first involving general construction works such drainage, construction and maintenance of new and existing roads and carparks; and the construction, maintenance and refurbishment of new and existing warehouses, rail and bridge construction.

The second framework covers marine construction including berthing furniture and bollards as well as lock and sluice gate maintenance and replacement.

Peel Ports emphasized that the bidding contractors must support the group’s delivery of its ambition to become a net-zero operator by 2040. The contracts will be awarded towards the end of this year.

Meanwhile, UK’s Maritime Minister Lord Davies last week launched the bidding process for the $1.9 million funding aimed at establishing green shipping routes to and from the UK. The bidding is part of the fifth round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition(CMDC5), which the UK holds annually to spur research and development of clean maritime technologies.

The studies to be considered for funding should identify viable zero emission shipping routes to connect the UK to the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Ireland. Primary goals include mapping out infrastructure required along the routes to enable vessels to access green fuels and power charging systems, as well as identifying regulations to push the industry towards decarbonization.