Passenger Medevaced from Cruise Ship Queen Mary 2

01-01-2020

On Wednesday night, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medevaced a passenger from the cruise ship Queen Mary 2 about 75 nm off San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a medevac request from the Queen Mary 2 at 1400 hours on Wednesday. A 68-year-old American national was experiencing a medical emergency which required immediate attention at a hospital.

The Queen Mary 2 was under way for New York when the incident was reported to the Coast Guard. In order to get the victim to care quickly, Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to rendezvous with the cruise ship and conduct the medevac.

Upon arrival at the Queen Mary 2's position, the helicopter aircrew lowered their rescue swimmer to the ship to assess the patient’s condition. The crew conducted multiple hoists to bring the patient and his wife aboard the aircraft.

Shortly thereafter, the helicopter landed in San Juan, where EMS medics met them and transported the patient and his wife to the Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital.

“I am happy that were were able to help the patient and his partner make it safely to the hospital,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Tootle, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flight mechanic for the medevac. “The training we complete prepared us well for this mission and for my first successful live hoist.”