Pakistan Navy Responds to Distress Call from Burning Chinese Bulker



The Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Hunain responded to a distress call from a bulker. The vessel was reported to be on fire approximately 200 nautical miles off the coast of Pakistan.

The ship, the Gold Autumn (46,500 dwt), is a bulker built in 2001 and owned by Chinese interests. According to its AIS signal, it was sailing to Sohar, Oman, when the fire began.

The ship is 190 meters (623 feet). According to the reports, there was a crew of 18 aboard, including from China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Indonesia. All the crew was safely evacuated and have now been taken to Karachi, Pakistan.

The Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center in Pakistan received the distress call from the vessel and coordinated the search and rescue operation. When the PNS Hunain reached the vessel, it assisted in the firefighting and conducted a damage assessment after the fire was extinguished. Medical assistance was also provided to the crew.

Few details were released, but the pictures showed the bridge and upper decks of the deckhouse burnt out. There was also fire damage forward around the cargo hatches. It is unclear how the fire started.