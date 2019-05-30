Over A$1 Billion of Narcotics Seized by HMAS Ballarat

By MarEx 2019-05-30 21:31:56

The Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat recently seized over 12.9 tonnes of hashish, 1.4 tonnes of heroin and a small amount of methyl amphetamines, with a combined worth of A$1.073 billion ($740 million).

The combined hauls were confiscated in 10 separate seizure operations, with the latest occurring on 10 May 2019.

HMAS Ballarat has conducted 31 boardings since deploying to the Middle East on Operation Manitou in November 2018. Operation Manitou is the name for the Australian Government's contribution to international efforts to promote maritime security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

This is the second deployment to the Middle East for HMAS Ballarat and the 67th rotation of a Royal Australian Navy vessel in the region since 1990.

Commanding Officer of HMAS Ballarat, Commander Paul Johnson said: “Our commitment safeguards our access to international trading routes and ensures we deal with threats before they become serious risks to Australia.”