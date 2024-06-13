One Seafarer Missing on Disabled Ship and Second Injured in Houthi Attacks

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks over the past 24 hours with severe consequences for the seafarers working aboard the vessels. With three reported incidents in a 24-hour span, one seafarer is reported missing and presumed deceased aboard the bulker Tutor that was hit yesterday, with another crewmember being medically evacuated after injuries in a different attack today.

Unnamed Greek officials are acknowledging that the Tutor was attacked by a drone boat on Wednesday, resulting in a strong explosion and flooding of the engine room which disabled the vessel. One crewmember is unaccounted for and believed to be in the flooded engine room. U.S. Central Command in its daily update also acknowledged the attack on the Tutor by saying that it “caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room.”

Concerns are being raised as this is the first successful attack by the Houthi using a drone surface craft. Experts are warning that they can deliver more explosives than the missiles or aerial drones and are likely to cause more severe damage such as the reports from the Tutor. CENTCOM previously reported destroying surface drones.

The 82,357 dwt bulker is registered in Liberia and managed by Evalend Shipping of Athens. Greek officials are saying there are 21 crewmembers aboard the vessel while unconfirmed reports are that a salvage operation will be mounted.

Taking responsibility for the attack, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said the shipping company had violated the rebels’ ban on port calls in Israel. The vessel was attacked 67 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen and Saree said the vessel was in danger of sinking in the Red Sea.

The second attack took place today, June 13, with the UK reporting its position 98 nautical miles east of Aden in the Gulf of Aden. The ship’s security officer told UK Maritime Trade Operations that the ship was hit by two projectiles and that a fire had resulted onboard.

Multiple reports are saying that one crewmember was injured and was being evacuated from the ship. The vessel has not been publicly identified, but Lloyd’s Intelligence is citing the Verbena (11,400 dwt), a Palau-flagged general cargo ship. Security consultant Ambrey reports the ship was sailing from Malaysia to Italy.

A third vessel in the Red Sea also reported an incident to UKMTO. The unidentified ship was in the Red Sea 82 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah. It reported an “explosion in close proximity,” but said there was no damage and it was proceeding.

