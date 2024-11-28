ONE and Evergreen Strengthen Positions in Asia with Terminal Investments

Carriers are continuing their efforts to ensure space and strengthen their port operations through investments. Both Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Evergreen this week took steps to strengthen their position in Asia to support network operations.

ONE announced an investment in Jakarta, Indonesia’s New Priok Container Terminal. The shipping company reports it acquired a minority stake in the operation. Jakarta is a fast-growing port served by all the major carriers. ONE reports Jakarta is its third-largest volume port in Southeast Asia.

The line called the operation in Indonesia “an important terminal serving mature gateway markets in Southeast Asia.” Built in 2016, it has an annual capacity of 1.5 million TEU and can accommodate advanced mega containerships with its deep drafts (16 meters / 52.5 feet) and modern equipment.

“This acquisition strengthens ONE’s presence in the regional supply chain; and helps safeguard the company’s access to terminal capacity in an important region,” said Hiroki Tsujii, Global Chief Officer of ONE’s Product & Network Division. “NPCT1 is an efficient and green terminal that is strategically located in a fast-developing region. A stake in this terminal ensures access to capacity in a key gateway and supports our growth ambitions.”

This latest transaction reflects ONE’s continued investment in port operations. A year ago, in November 2023, ONE completed the acquisition of stakes in terminals in the U.S. West Coast and Europe.

Evergreen Joint Venture in Singapore with PSA

Singapore also continues to be a major gateway and in recent months carriers experienced delays. Terminal operator PSA and Singapore Maritime and Ports Authority blamed the issues on the disruptions to routes and schedules caused by the Red Sea. They said vessels were bunching and increasingly using Singapore as a regional hub and PSA worked to expand capacity for the terminal operations.

Evergreen reports it has agreed to form a new joint venture with PSA Singapore to achieve operational excellence and greater synergies in container operations. They did not supply details but reported the joint venture is expected to commence operations by the end of the year.

The companies report the strategic partnership will offer long-term capacity assurance to Evergreen and help support its fast-expanding global vessel fleet. PSA and Evergreen report they will continue to deepen their collaboration to enhance operational efficiency, drive digital innovation, and advance sustainability efforts.

Evergreen highlights it is the company’s first joint venture terminal with PSA. They look to expand the partnership into more regions.

