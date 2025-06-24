On Day of the Seafarer, IMO Calls for Harassment-Free Shipping

This year, IMO is focusing its Day of the Seafarer spotlight on harassment, a perennial - and often hidden - challenge of life at sea. Harassment affects one out of every four seafarers at some point in their careers, according to the Global Maritime Forum, and it is a top retention issue in a profession facing long-term labor shortages.

"Seafarers form a remarkable global workforce that calls ships their place of work. It is a unique, exciting and demanding environment, one that must be free from violence and harassment," said IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez. "We have taken a decisive step to amend the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers Code, mandating training for all seafarers on preventing and addressing violence and harassment. We are developing interactive platforms to connect seafarers with best practices and support networks from around the globe."

IMO has launched a social media campaign to share success stories of seafarers who have helped to build a culture of respect on board their vessels, and to "amplify the voices of those who have dealt with harassment."

Multiple senior shipping executives have joined IMO's call. “A truly positive workplace culture empowers people to show up as the best version of themselves. It creates the conditions for collaboration, innovation, and pride in the work we do," said V.Group CEO Rene Kofod-Olsen in a statement. "We therefore cannot afford to make seafarer wellbeing an afterthought when seafarers are, in fact, at the forefront of industry transformation."

As a starting point, the Global Maritime Forum's guidance on reducing harassment suggests that clear company policies and guidelines are a good way to enforce a non-abusive shipboard culture, followed up with enforcement. Morale-boosting measures - like keeping crew rotations on schedule and providing adequate shore leave - also go a long way, the forum says.

In a statement earlier this week, shipmanagement association InterManager called for stricter measures. "Harassment is a safety issue and should be treated with the same urgency and seriousness as any other life-threatening risk at sea. What we need is real enforcement, not just policies or pledges," said InterManager Secretary General Capt. Kuba Szymanski.